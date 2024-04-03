

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The killing of seven aid workers from International food charity NGO World Central Kitchen in Israeli military airstrikes in central Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation from world leaders.



President Joe Biden said he was 'outraged and heartbroken' by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza.



Israel has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into why the aid workers' vehicles were hit by airstrikes. Biden demanded that the investigation must be swift, bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.



He blamed Israel for not doing enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians. He recalled that the United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations, in order to avoid civilian casualties.



Biden vowed that he will continue to press Israel to do more to facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. He said his administration is pushing hard for an immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal. 'I have a team in Cairo working on this right now'.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded a thorough and 'independent investigation' into the incident.



The not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in conflict zones has suspended its operations in Gaza after the deadly strike.



World Central Kitchen's second maritime aid shipment has returned to Cyprus without making its delivery after the attack, Reuters reported.



The seven staff members of WCK who lost their lives while on duty are a dual U.S.-Canada citizen, a Palestinian, and citizens of Australia, Poland and U.K.



