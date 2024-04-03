Partnership Will Provide British Basketball League with Comprehensive Social Media and Broadcast Sponsorship Analytics

Relo Metrics (formerly GumGum Sports), the leading AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform for real-time data decisions, has today announced a strategic partnership with the British Basketball League (the League). As the League's Official Brand Valuation Partner, Relo Metrics provides the League with comprehensive, real-time social media and broadcast sponsorship analytics until the end of the 2023/24 season to drive its commercial growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402152595/en/

Relo Metrics teams up with British Basketball League to drive commercial growth. Real-time analytics power plays for optimal sponsorship revenue and global audience engagement. (Photo: Business Wire)

One of the fastest-growing and most exciting basketball leagues in the world, the League has been at the pinnacle of the sport in Britain since its inception in 1987 and represents the highest level of the professional game in the UK. As the Official Brand Valuation Partner, Relo Metrics will provide the League with real-time data and better analytics to significantly boost its ability to manage its partner sponsorship strategy.

Insights gathered from Relo Metrics' advanced platform will help the League drive commercial revenue and optimise growth opportunities. This will deliver a range of important innovations in how sports analytics can influence the effectiveness of sponsorship revenue across the League and enable the organisation to scale to a global audience.

"The League is a highly innovative sports organisation, demonstrated by its progressive global broadcast strategy, in addition to the adoption of the Relo Metrics platform," commented Rory Rigney, Commercial Director, EMEA. "We look forward to working with them this season to drive the levels of performance insight which will enable them and their brand partners to secure maximum value from their sponsorship spend."

On the partnership, British Basketball League Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Radin, said: "We're excited to partner with Relo Metrics because it will allow us to understand the value we are offering our partners across our linear and digital broadcasts, as well as our social media platforms. This information will allow us to further optimise our content output and provide additional benefits for our current and future partners."

About The British Basketball League

The British Basketball League, formed in 1987, is the leading men's professional basketball league in the United Kingdom (UK) and represents the highest level of the professional game in the country, featuring players from around the UK, Europe, the United States and beyond. The League operates under the FIBA Europe Federation and is contested by 10 teams from major cities across the UK. Games can be watched on Sky Sports, NOW and Sky Sports' YouTube channel in the UK; and on Bally Sports, Fubo, NBC RSN, NESN and YES Network in the U.S.. Games can also be watched via the League's own YouTube channel.

The 10 British Basketball League franchises are:

Bristol Flyers

Caledonia Gladiators

Cheshire Phoenix

Leicester Riders

London Lions

Manchester Giants

Seriös Group Newcastle Eagles

Plymouth City Patriots

B. Braun Sheffield Sharks

Surrey Scorchers

The British Basketball League operates under an ownership structure, whereby the 10 franchises that comprise the League hold equal stakes. Alongside these franchises, Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners holds a 45% share. In addition, the League is comprised of an independent Management Board overseeing the implementation of the business plan and day-to-day running of the League.

Visit www.britishbasketballleague.com for more information.

Media contact: media@britishbasketballleague.com

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402152595/en/

Contacts:

Relo Metrics

Hannah Shain, VP Marketing, Relo Metrics, hannah.shain@relometrics.com

Season Skuro (US) Shawn Belluigi (EMEA), Bubble Agency for Relo Metrics, relo@bubbleagency.com

British Basketball League

media@britishbasketballleague.com