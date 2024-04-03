Signet Jewelers Ltd.: Signet Jewelers Repurchases 50% Of Convertible Preferred Shares Ahead Of Maturity

Net Share Settlement Amendment Further Reduces Diluted Share Count Increases FY2025 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance by 9% to 10%

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) ("Signet", "the Company"), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP"), a leading private equity investment firm, today announced the amendment of the terms of the Series A Convertible Preference Shares ("Preferred Shares") to net share settlement and the repurchase of half of the Preferred Shares.

"LGP has been a strong supporter of Signet through our transformation journey from the time of our agreement in 2016 and throughout the execution of our Path to Brilliance strategy. Since launching this strategy, Signet has grown revenue double digits while optimizing our fleet, increased gross margins by more than 400 basis points, drove a nearly 60% increase to our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders while investing for future competitive advantage. Signet's Board appreciates the many years of partnership from LGP," said Virginia C. Drosos, Signet's Chief Executive Officer.

"Our flexible operating model has consistently generated well over 70% free cash flow conversion from non-GAAP operating income. This has enabled Signet to build a fortress balance sheet as we have significantly reduced our leverage ratio and nearly tripled liquidity to create one of the strongest financial profiles among peers. We are pleased that our partnership with LGP has resulted in a well-planned and orderly transition of its preferred investment at an attractive price for shareholders," said Joan M. Hilson, Signet's Chief Financial, Strategy & Services Officer.

Jonathan Seiffer, Senior Partner at LGP, added, "The transaction announced today represents half of the investment that LGP made in Signet, a leading and innovative retailer which has some of the world's most recognizable jewelry brands. LGP has been pleased to partner with Signet as the Company has successfully pursued its Path to Brilliance strategy, improving its balance sheet, return on invested capital, and e-commerce capabilities. LGP looks forward to continuing to partner with Signet to further execute on its strategic priorities and drive shareholder value."

Preferred Share Repurchase Transaction

The Preferred Shares, scheduled to mature in November 2024, were convertible into approximately 8.2 million Signet common shares. Signet will repurchase half of the Preferred Shares for approximately $414 million in cash, based on the volume weighted average share price on the date of the transaction signing, April 1, 2024, including accrued dividends, and is expected to be settled within 10 business days. Following the transaction there will be $328 million remaining in stated value of the Preferred Shares which carry a dividend of 5.0%.

This transaction will immediately reduce Signet's diluted share count by approximately 4.1 million shares, or 7.6% of Signet's diluted share count. Signet will settle the transaction from the $1.4 billion in cash on hand at the end of Fiscal 2024. During the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company will record a reduction to GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $83 million as a deemed dividend. This deemed dividend reflects the excess of the above one-time cash payment over the carrying value of the Preferred Shares at the date of the transaction.

Net Share Settlement Amendment

The Company modified terms of the Preferred Shares held by LGP to provide that Signet will deliver cash for the stated value of the Preferred Shares. Any remaining value owed will be delivered in cash, shares or a combination of cash and shares at Signet's election. The flexibility provided by this amendment for any remaining value will facilitate an orderly retirement of the remaining instrument and smooth the cadence of any further early redemption. This amendment to the net share settlement structure will immediately reduce Signet's diluted share count by approximately 2.9 million shares, or approximately 5%, at expected share prices. LGP can begin future conversions per the net share settlement amendment beginning on May 1, 2024. Once fully retired, the Preferred Shares would represent a reduction of approximately 15% to Signet's diluted share count on an annualized basis.

Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to Signet in connection with the Preferred Share repurchase and amendment.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance Update

As a result of this Preferred Shares repurchase transaction and amendment to the Preferred Shares agreement, Signet is increasing its Fiscal 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS outlook to a range of $9.90 to $11.52 per diluted share from its previous range of $9.08 to $10.48 per diluted share.

This revised range reflects the diluted share impact of the repurchase and amendment with a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 46.3 million shares for Fiscal 2025 and excludes the deemed dividend to net income available to common shareholders of $83 million, both of which are discussed above.

In addition, this non-GAAP diluted EPS range contemplates the Company will allocate up to $1.1 billion to a combination of retiring outstanding debt, retiring Preferred Shares and the repurchase of common shares during Fiscal 2025.

Forecasted non-GAAP diluted EPS provided excludes potential non-recurring charges, such as restructuring charges, asset impairments or integration-related costs associated with the acquisition of Blue Nile. Given the potential impact of non-recurring charges to GAAP diluted EPS, the Company cannot provide forecasted GAAP diluted EPS or the probable significance of such items without unreasonable efforts. As such, the Company does not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP diluted EPS to corresponding forecasted GAAP diluted EPS.

About LGP

LGP is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles with over $75 billion of assets under management. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 120 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, healthcare, and business services, as well as retail, distribution, and industrials. For more information, please visit www.leonardgreen.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial measures on a non-GAAP basis. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating historical trends and current period performance and liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and the Company's consolidated financial statements and other publicly filed reports. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures including the following: free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS").

Free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as the net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Management considers this metric to be helpful in understanding how the business is generating cash from its operating and investing activities that can be used to meet the financing needs of the business. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, excludes the proceeds from the sale of in-house finance receivables. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are indicators frequently used by management in evaluating its overall liquidity needs and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Free cash flow conversion is defined as pro-forma adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of non-GAAP operating income(1).

(in millions) Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 546.9

$ 797.9

$ 1,257.3

$ 1,372.3

$ 555.7 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (125.5)

(138.9)

(129.6)

(83.0)

(136.3) Free cash flow $ 421.4

$ 659.0

$ 1,127.7

$ 1,289.3

$ 419.4 Proceeds from sale of in-house finance receivables -

-

(81.3)

-

- Adjusted free cash flow $ 421.4

$ 659.0

$ 1,046.4

$ 1,289.3

$ 419.4 Cash paid for non-recurring legal settlements 200.8

-

-

-

- Pro-forma adjusted free cash flow (2) $ 622.2

$ 659.0

$ 1,046.4

$ 1,289.3

$ 419.4



















Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 642.8

$ 850.4

$ 908.1

$ 156.4

$ 318.3



















Free cash flow conversion 96.8 %

77.5 %

115.2 %

824.4 %

131.8 %

(1) Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP measure defined as operating income excluding the impact of certain items which management believes are not necessarily reflective of normal operational performance during a period. Refer to the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 through Fiscal 2024 filed with the SEC for the reconciliation of these amounts to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Pro-forma adjusted free cash flow excludes the cash paid for non-recurring legal settlements made during Fiscal 2024 from adjusted free cash flow.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is a non-GAAP measure defined as diluted EPS excluding the impact of certain items which management believes are not necessarily reflective of normal operational performance during a period. Management finds the information useful when analyzing financial results in order to appropriately evaluate the performance of the business without the impact of these certain items. In particular, management believes the consideration of measures that exclude such items can assist in the comparison of performance in different periods which may or may not include such items. The Company estimates the tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments by applying a statutory tax rate to each item. The income tax items represent the discrete amount that affected the diluted EPS during the period.



Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2018 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 15.01

$ 7.44 Litigation charges (0.06)

- Pension settlement loss 0.02

- Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.41

- Restructuring charges 0.14

- Asset impairments 0.13

- Gain on divestitures, net (0.22)

- Tax impact of above items (0.18)

- Bermuda economic transition adjustment (4.88)

- Impact of revaluation of deferred taxes under Tax Cut and Jobs Act -

(0.93) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1) $ 10.37

$ 6.51

(1) Refer to the Company's fourth quarter Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2018 Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC for additional information regarding these reconciling items.

