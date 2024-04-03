Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A2PTSZ | ISIN: CH0496451508
Lang & Schwarz
03.04.24
15:49 Uhr
17,057 Euro
+0,192
+1,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 14:34
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SoftwareOne Founding Shareholders reaffirm their proposal for a reset at Board level and announce their support of Till Streichert as a new independent member

DJ SoftwareOne Founding Shareholders reaffirm their proposal for a reset at Board level and announce their support of Till Streichert as a new independent member 

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
SoftwareOne Founding Shareholders reaffirm their proposal for a reset at Board level and announce their support of Till 
Streichert as a new independent member 
2024-04-03 / 14:01 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media release from Daniel von Stockar, B. Curti Holding AG, René Gilli 
SoftwareOne Founding Shareholders reaffirm their proposal for a reset at Board level and announce their support of Till 
Streichert as a new independent member 
Zurich, 3 April 2024 - Daniel von Stockar, B. Curti Holding AG and René Gilli - together forming the founding 
shareholders group holding 29% of SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON) - reaffirm their proposal for the removal of all 
current members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Daniel von Stockar, at the EGM/AGM on 18 April 2024. 
In this context, the founding shareholders today announced that they will support the election of Till Streichert, who 
has been nominated by the current board as a new independent member. Annabella Bassler, an independent candidate 
nominated by the founding shareholders, has withdrawn her candidacy. The founding shareholders will also nominate Till 
Spillmann as a member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. 
Furthermore, due to recent false and misleading information, the founding shareholders emphasize^[1] once again that 
Jörg Riboni, Andrea Sieber and Till Spillmann, whom they are nominating as independent board members, are in no way 
tied or otherwise affiliated with them. In particular, the founding shareholders reaffirm that there are no agreements, 
engagements or other instructions nor any business or personal relations between them and the proposed independent 
members. The candidates have already expressed before their nomination that they would only accept an election as 
independent members. 
The current board's proposal to form a mixed board under its majority by including two candidates nominated by the 
founding shareholders as their representatives is therefore based on wrong factual assumptions as the candidates do not 
stand for election as representatives of the founding shareholders. The founding shareholders disagree with the current 
board's and ISS's classification of the independent board candidates as non-independent. In addition, a mixed board 
would not resolve the existing conflict within the board and with the largest shareholder group - a conflict that 
impairs the company's progress. The founding shareholders are convinced that SoftwareOne can best develop with a 
comprehensive reset at board level. 
New legal opinion 
On the subject of independence and conflict of interest, Hans-Ueli Vogt, Professor of Private and Business Law at the 
University of Zurich, concludes in a legal opinion^1 that "the fact that candidates were proposed by the founding 
shareholders does not affect their independence, neither as a matter of law nor as a matter of corporate governance 
standards". And, "neither the two founding shareholders who stand for election nor the independent board candidates 
would, if elected, be subject to a permanent and structural conflict of interest, or any other kind of conflict of 
interest, solely because they are shareholders or nominated by shareholders, respectively". 
Professor Vogt also highlights that should the candidates proposed by the founding shareholders be elected to 
SoftwareOne's board of directors, the board would be well-equipped to fulfill its duties effectively while ensuring 
full compliance with the laws and regulations pertaining to conflicts of interest as stipulated by corporate law and 
relevant authorities, including takeover rules. 
 
Further information including the legal opinion can be found at: 
SWON Founding Shareholders Public Information 
 
Contact 
Karin Rhomberg 
Lemongrass Communications AG 
Claridenstrasse 22, 8002 Zurich 
+41 44 202 52 65 
karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency 
 
^[1] All statements on independence also apply to Annabella Bassler 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Press_Release_Founders_SoftwareOne_20240403_E 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1872593 2024-04-03 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
