

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mixed trend prevailed in world markets as anxiety ahead of the monthly labor market update from the U.S as well as the unexpected decline in inflation in the Euro Area, both swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures appear directionless. Major European benchmarks climbed higher amidst an unexpected decline in inflation in the Euro Area. Asian shares finished trading on a negative note amidst anxiety about the impact of the earthquake in Taiwan.



The Dollar Index declined amidst the greenback's retreat. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Tightening U.S. inventories and escalating geopolitical tensions supported the spike in crude oil prices. Gold touched a fresh high. Cryptocurrencies changed course after the plunge a day earlier.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,174.60, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,203.40, down 0.05% Germany's DAX at 18,318.25, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,907.09, down 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 8,141.18, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,058.55, up 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,476.50, down 0.98% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,782.50, down 1.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,069.30, down 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,725.10, down 1.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0783, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2582, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 151.72, up 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6516, down 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3571, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 104.71, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.367%, up 0.05% Germany at 2.3635%, down 1.97% France at 2.890%, down 1.26% U.K. at 4.0760%, down 0.34% Japan at 0.766%, up 0.13%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $89.48, up 0.63%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $85.66, up 0.60%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,291.95, up 0.44%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,110.34, up 0.63% Ethereum at $3,313.17, down 0.13% Solana at $187.61, up 3.98% BNB at $557.74, up 0.27% XRP at $0.5876, up 0.21%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken