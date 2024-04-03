Physician Growth Partners Advises The Woman's Group in Partnership with Femwell

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Tampa, FL-based The Woman's Group ("TWG"), a leading comprehensive women's health and aesthetic practice, in its partnership with Femwell (backed by LightBay Capital). This transaction represents the largest partnership Femwell has completed to date.

Established in the late 1990's, The Woman's Group has grown into the leading OB/GYN practice in Tampa, Florida, with 30+ providers, four clinic locations, and a comprehensive suite of medical, surgical, obstetric, and cosmetic/aesthetic services for women across the greater Tampa market. TWG will leverage the relationship with Femwell to enhance its infrastructure, facilitate new service offerings, expand its geographic footprint, and further develop its market position.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to The Woman's Group in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction. The partnership represents the third Women's Health group PGP has advised over the last eighteen months.

TWG Founder & President, Dr. Madelyn Butler stated, "We had evaluated private equity several times on our own but never made the leap. Ezra Simons and his team at PGP spent countless hours educating our group and finding a partner who could truly supplement our strengths. They managed a competitive process whereby TWG could pressure test our value and ensure we negotiated to maintain real clinical, operational, and strategic autonomy. We believe our patients are the biggest winner in our partnership with Femwell and we're deeply excited for this next chapter."

PGP Partner and lead advisor Ezra Simons said, "Advising a 20-person shareholder base involves understanding goals and mindset at the individual level and tailoring the process around that. It was critical to help the partners understand who they were partnering with and what the right strategic partner could bring. This is a watershed moment for TWG in bringing in Femwell who has the scale to enable TWG to take further advantage of and accelerate its market leadership within the Tampa market. We're excited to see what the future holds."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices in successful private equity partnerships.

