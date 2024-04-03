Aimpoint Digital Awarded Dataiku FY24 America's SI Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Aimpoint Digital, a leading provider of data and AI-driven solutions, was named Dataiku FY24 America's SI Partner of the Year, marking its second consecutive win in this prestigious category. This recognition underscores Aimpoint Digital's ability to deliver exceptional data-driven solutions and enablement programs that help clients succeed.

"We're thrilled to name Aimpoint Digital our FY24 America's SI Partner of the Year," said Brian Power, VP of America's Partnerships at Dataiku. "Their dedication to harnessing the power of the Dataiku platform, along with their innovative solutions for clients, makes them an exceptional partner. We look forward to our continued partnership to revolutionize the way organizations leverage data to drive actionable insights."

As a premier-level Dataiku consulting partner, Aimpoint Digital's team of seasoned data scientists is uniquely positioned to build high-value machine learning solutions rapidly and seamlessly integrate them into client environments. Dataiku's platform offers industry-leading AI capabilities that empower organizations to democratize data science, making it an ideal choice for Aimpoint Digital clients.

"We are incredibly honored to be named Dataiku FY24 America's SI Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year," said Max Benjamin, Managing Partner at Aimpoint Digital. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong partnership we've cultivated with Dataiku. Together, we are committed to delivering best-in-class data solutions that empower organizations to thrive."

Aimpoint Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help companies scale and optimize the return on investment from Dataiku's unified AI platform. These include ML/AI Enterprise Strategy Development, Center of Excellence Development, Training, Current State Evaluation, Implementation and Environment Set-Up, and Model Construction/Use Case Development.

As Aimpoint Digital continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with data analytics and AI, this recognition reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to harness the full potential of their data assets.

About Aimpoint Digital:???

Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm at the forefront of solving the most complex business and economic challenges through data and analytical technology. From integrating self-service analytics to implementing AI at scale and modernizing data infrastructure environments, they operate across transformative domains to improve organizations' performance.???

To learn more, visit:?https://aimpointdigital.com/?

About Dataiku:

Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, enables data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

Connect with Dataiku through their blog, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact Information

Emily Doenges

Content Marketing Manager

emily.doenges@aimpointdigital.com

(513) 533-6564

SOURCE: Aimpoint Digital

View the original press release on newswire.com.