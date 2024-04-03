Anzeige
03.04.2024
SPORTSKIND and Austin Parks Foundation Present SPORTSFEST 2024

Uniting Austin in a Celebration of Sports, Wellness, and Community

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / On April 2, 2024, SPORTSKIND announced its partnership with the Austin Parks Foundation to present SPORTSFEST 2024, the highly anticipated sports and fitness event of the year. The festival will take place on April 27, 2024, at Krieg Fields in Austin, Texas, and promises to be an exciting celebration of sports, wellness, and camaraderie.

SPORTSFEST 2024

SPORTSFEST 2024

Experience the Ultimate Blend of Sports and Festivity

SPORTSFEST 2024 offers a variety of activities and events for people of different ages and skill levels, including sand volleyball, softball, kickball tournaments, a 5K run, and a team relay. It's a great opportunity for everyone to participate in fun and engaging physical activities while enjoying the festival's atmosphere.

Beyond the Game: A Festival of Fun, Food and Music

SPORTSFEST is more than just a sports event; it's a vibrant community gathering that celebrates the spirit of Austin. Attendees can enjoy a plethora of activities including live music performances by local favorites such as The Tiaras, Conner Stephens & The Country Worms, Konstantin Alexander and the Nick Swift Band. Indulge in a selection of food from local food trucks, unwind in the Biergarten with complimentary refreshments, and explore the local pop-up flea market featuring a collection of vintage clothing and artisanal goods.

Competing Isn't Your Thing?

Introducing the Play Pass, yours for just $24, designed specifically for those who want to enjoy the atmosphere of SPORTSFEST without entering the tournaments. This pass is your ticket to join fitness classes led by Austin's finest, complimentary drinks in our Biergarten, live music, and vintage market. The Play Pass celebrates the spirit of SPORTSFEST.

Making a Difference: A Commitment to Community and Wellness

In line with SPORTSKIND's mission to nurture community bonds and encourage active living, a portion of the proceeds from SPORTSFEST 2024 will be dedicated to the Austin Parks Foundation. This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to enriching Austin's parks and recreational spaces, fostering a healthier, more vibrant community.

Join the Celebration of Community Spirit and Athleticism

SPORTSFEST 2024 is more than an event; it's an invitation to create lasting memories, forge new friendships, and celebrate the joy of being active together. Whether you're competing, cheering or just enjoying the festivities, SPORTSFEST 2024 is set to be an unforgettable day.

Don't miss your chance to join Austin's biggest celebration of sports and fitness. Register now to secure your spot.

Event Details:

Date: April 27, 2024
Location: Krieg Complex, 515 South Pleasant Valley Road
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About SPORTSKIND

SPORTSKIND is dedicated to creating engaging and inclusive sporting events that bring people together, regardless of their background or skill level. By focusing on fun, fitness, and camaraderie, we aim to promote an active lifestyle and foster a sense of community.

Contact:
Ashley McLerran
SPORTSKIND
Email: ashley@sportskind.com

Contact Information

Ashley McLerran
VP of Programming & Operations
ashley@sportskind.com
(361) 813-2435

Adam Pagent
Founder of SPORTSKIND
adam@sportskind.com

Related Files

SK 2024 SPORTSFEST Map [Isabelle & Ali EDIT] SMALL

SOURCE: SPORTSKIND

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

