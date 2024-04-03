Proof Analytics: Proof Causal.ai Is the Only Go-To-Market Effectiveness Software Certified by Marketing Accountability Standards Board

Proof is the only causal analytics software platform certified to date by MASB, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) affiliated organization.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / The Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) has evaluated and certified Proof Analytics and its Proof Causal.ai software product "for confident use by all MASB members and the marketing profession in general."

MASB's certification process includes the conceptual linking of marketing activities to intermediate marketing outcomes and the cash drivers of the business. For measurement and software, the certification provides a review of the provider's claims and the connection to monetary impact by an independent team of measurement experts. This transparency bolsters Marketer confidence while protecting the intellectual property of the provider.

"Proof Causal.ai is a terrific example of how the latest decision support technology is reshaping marketing accountability workflow," said MASB executive director Frank Findley. "In recent years, we have seen an increase in the volatility and velocity of marketplace change, making it difficult for Marketers to quickly respond. The review team found that the software automates much of the analytics needed to provide optimized plans and financial forecasts. This enables the teams and their business partners to understand and maximize their go-to-market investments in light of ongoing marketplace changes."

According to the assessment, Proof Causal.ai generates optimized plans and forecasts to explain, calibrate, and constantly improve marketing investments. The software can import time series data of all types, making it relevant across business operations in both B2B and B2C companies. It can be used for ad hoc questions as well as routine ones. Forecasts can be revised more often than with other marketing mix modeling techniques.

Mark Stouse, CEO of Proof Analytics, said, "The certification of Proof Causal.ai by the Marketing Accountability Standards Board means that go-to-market teams now have a fully credentialed causal analytics software tool that they can use with great confidence. Based on additional ongoing evaluations, we believe that Proof Causal.ai will receive other certifications from other organizations in 2024 and beyond."

About Proof Analytics

Proof Analytics solutions transform data into better decision-making for businesses worldwide. A leader in advanced causal analytics software and marketing resource management software, Proof pioneered in the application of automation and AI to an area of analytics that had been highly manual and very slow and expensive. Today, Proof is trusted by global leaders in consumer electronics, pharmaceutical, technology, cybersecurity, professional services, and many other industries.

