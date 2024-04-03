Instawork Expands to Include Long-Term Staffing, Responding to Evolving Needs of Businesses and Hourly Workers

The Flexible Work Platform Expands How Businesses Connect With Qualified and Reliable Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today the availability of long-term staffing. This new offering allows businesses across North America to increase productivity and save money by reducing the amount of costly training that occurs when onboarding new temporary workers.

This announcement comes at a critical time when businesses are looking for a way to handle fluctuations in consumer demand. Traditional staffing agencies have shown poor retention rates for hourly workers beyond 30 days, putting additional pressure on businesses looking for long-term dependability.

Instawork's survey of its network of hourly workers (Pros) found that 70% can commit long term to businesses (at least five shifts per week). This data reinforces that workers are eager for longer-term work schedules but need to be successfully matched with businesses also looking for their skills, experience, and commitment.

To ensure business and worker success, Instawork's AI-powered technology vets a business' position requirements against the skills and experience of more than six million workers, helping businesses quickly connect with workers who are best-matched for the business' long-term needs. For example, the intelligent technology considers commute details, taking into consideration a Pro's proximity to the business location and transportation preferences. Adding these features to Instawork's existing platform, which includes standard background checks, is resulting in double the rate of Pro retention after 30 days due to improved quality and reliability.

"With Instawork's skilled long-term workers staying at least one month with the same business, they become familiar with how the business works and are more productive than workers who only stay for a few days," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "This frees up permanent staff to do their regular work instead of spending much of their time training new workers, increasing productivity and helping the business hit its goals. This is especially critical during economic uncertainty."

Instawork's long-term staffing offering is a direct result of the Series D fundraise announced last year. Additionally in 2023, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and featured on Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly workers. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than six million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 50 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on newswire.com.