Start.io Named a Spring 2024 Momentum Leader Among App Monetization Platforms on G2

Start.io wins 5 awards this quarter from G2, including High Performer awards among App Monetization Platforms and Mobile Advertising Platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Start.io today announced that its mobile app monetization platform was named a Spring 2024 Momentum Leader by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the responses from real users for each of the Momentum Grid-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Start.io won five awards this quarter from G2:

Momentum Leader: App Monetization Platforms

High Performer: App Monetization Platforms

Best Support: App Monetization Platforms

Momentum Leader: Mobile Advertising Platforms

High Performer: Mobile Advertising Platforms

"We are incredibly proud of the team's hard work this quarter, and we're immensely grateful for our customers, who consistently rate us among the top mobile app monetization platforms on G2," said Start.io CEO Gil Dudkiewicz.

This is the seventh consecutive quarter that Start.io has been named a High Performer among both app monetization platforms and mobile advertising platforms by its customers on G2.

"B2B software and services buyers are increasingly turning to peer feedback from trusted sources, like G2, to find the right solutions for their unique business needs," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Appearing in a G2 quarterly report gives vendors a leg up, as buyers rely on these reports to guide them with the most recent insights stemming from authentic customer reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review) on G2's Start.io review page.

About Start.io

Start.io is a sell-side omnichannel advertising platform powered by real-time mobile audiences. We deliver hundreds of millions of ads per day across more than 500,000 active apps. Our platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver more efficient, effective, and precise digital advertising campaigns. Our direct integration with thousands of mobile publishers gives us access to more than 50 billion first-party data signals per day across the globe. Marketers use these anonymized signals to understand and predict consumer behavior, identify new opportunities, and fuel business growth.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit http://www.g2.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Maya Carmely

Director of Marketing

maya.carmely@start.io

SOURCE: Start.io

View the original press release on newswire.com.