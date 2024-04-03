Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present the first 2024 shareholder's update.

PASSIVE SECURITY SCAN INC. is preparing to expand its Marketing Campaign across the entire Country and engaged the services of

CAVALLI & ISAACS

Specialists in Investors Relations and Market Awareness

Richard Cavally was a securities analyst for Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett and over the past several years developed novel, effective investor awareness strategies.

Howard Isaacs was a leading retail broker at numerous brokerage firms in Los Angeles, inclucing Dean Witte and Drexel Burnham and has established a significant investor following.

The Company is pleased to have signed Cavally and Isaac as their Investor Relations and Market Awareness Partners and to assist the Company to expand its planned National Marketing Campaign.

"I look forward to working with Richard and Howard of Cavalli & Isaacs. Their assistance to our team will greatly enhance our coming National Marketing Campaign, exposing all corners of the country to our ZERO-RADIATION 'Passive Portal' Walk-Through Weapons Detector. Our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station' will bring much needed enhanced security to schools and other public venues," says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

Despite the past pandemic, we at Passive Security Scan have been working tirelessly to improve our Weapons-Detector Technology to a likely unmatched quality providing much needed increased safety to schools and other public venues

The 'ZERO-RADIATION'

Passive Portal

The Passive Portal is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas Tx.

The Passive Portal is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

- -

Installation of the Passive Portal and Inauguration at Coastal Carolina University: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html



Installation of the Passive Portal at the Florence County and Myrtle Beach Detention Centers.

Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director, S.C

"The Florence County Sheriff's Office, S.C. highly recommends the Passive Portal ZERO-RADIATION Weapons Detection System. The flawless performance of the new ZERO-RADIATION Technology helps our top priorities, including the security, safety and health of our staff."

Lt. Phillips, Myrtle Beach Police Department Detention Center S.C.

"The Myrtle Beach Police Department S.C. is pleased that the Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection system & EBT screening station work as expected thanks to its unique technology. The accurate performance of the new Zero Radiation Technology helps to address our top priorities including the security, safety & health of our staff.

Presentation at the School Safety and HS Conference, Athens GA https://www.passiveportal.com/galleryconference



The participation on the Conference, generated many interested potential customers, with presentations presently ongoing on site.

Signing of Distributors and Current Sales: State of Virginia - King Distributor LLC Indonesia (first distributor in Asia) - PT Lab Sistematika Indonesia State of Georgia & Alabama - Victims Without Voices State of Texas - VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) State of South Carolina, Jonathan Silver Sale and Shipment to King Distributor VA Sale and Shipment to Indonesia Sale of 10 Passive Portals to VirExit Technologies Sale of 4 Passive Portals to Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Alabama Sale of 6 Passive Portals to Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama



Change in DTII/PSSI Company Structure: DTII - President & CEO, Director - Merrill W. Moses (previous)

https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/aboutus.html PSSI - President & Officer - Eric Forrest (new)

http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/company.html



Signing of Partnership-Agreement with SWA Connect of GA. SWA Connect is an authorized provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Providing qualified students with Free Tablets with broadband internet access. https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/pdf/2023_09_14_NR_136_DTII_Subsidiary_PSSI_signs_Pship_with_SWA_Connect_of_GA.pdf



Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Alabama September 18, 2023 - Sales and Shipment and Installation at Macon County Football Stadium. https://www.wsfa.com/video/2023/09/22/new-detectors-being-used-macon-county-schools/



Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama November 03, 2023 - Sale and Shipment of 6 Passive Portals



* * *

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) - is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485 emails: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

