

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) and global brand management firm WHP Global announced Wednesday that they have completed the previously announced acquisition of New York based fashion brand rag & bone.



Under the terms of the transaction, Guess? has contributed $57.1 million towards the purchase of rag & bone, in addition to contributions from WHP Global.



As a result, Guess? now owns all of the rag & bone operating assets, and Guess? and WHP Global jointly own the rag & bone intellectual property.



In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Guess? has entered into an agreement with the lenders of its existing $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity under the facility by $50 million to a total of $200 million.



