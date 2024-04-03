Valimail DMARC Solution Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Valimail Enforce to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Valimail , a leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, today announced the availability of Valimail Enforce in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Microsoft customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform to gain access to Valimail Enforce capabilities, with streamlined deployment and management.

Valimail Enforce is a better, proven way to accelerate the journey to DMARC enforcement. Valimail delivers world-class automation tools to get you to continuous enforcement - meaning no manual SPF and DKIM configuration. Users are able to protect their domains at scale and improve email deliverability with Valimail's best-of-breed solution that offers advanced sending service intelligence, unlimited SPF lookups, and contextual analytics - all in one simple application that anyone can use. With Valimail Enforce, users gain:

Access to a premier DMARC partner for Microsoft

One-click authorization for up to 100% of services within your ecosystem.

Access to unlimited SPF lookups so you never risk blocking good email.

Confidence in continuous DMARC protection with auto-configuration and updates.

"By making Valimail Enforce available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers gain an enhanced layer of email security and authenticity directly within Azure's trusted cloud environment," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder, Valimail. "This integration offers users streamlined access to robust DMARC enforcement, helping to safeguard against phishing and impersonation attacks, while capitalizing on Azure's global scale, reliability, and comprehensive compliance offerings. This synergy empowers organizations to elevate their cybersecurity posture seamlessly within their existing Azure infrastructure."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Valimail Enforce, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Valimail, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Valimail Enforce at its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Valimail

Valimail, the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication, invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticates sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

