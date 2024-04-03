Anzeige
03.04.2024 | 15:26
ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces Promotion of Anton Rosandic to President

Position Will Play Instrumental Role for Company's Growth Across All Business Services and Corporate Functions

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced ALKEME Chief Operating Officer (COO) Anton Rosandic has been promoted to President effective immediately, a newly created role. In this new role, Rosandic, who is one of the original founders of ALKEME, will be responsible for the oversight of corporate support functions, growth, finance, human resources, business operations, process improvement and talent and performance management for all employees.

"Anton has been instrumental to ALKEME's growth and success since our inception and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "With Anton as President, we will better be able to leverage his extensive talents to achieve new benchmarks of success into the future."

"I am humbled and honored for this new opportunity and the recognition to continue what the team and I set out to achieve with ALKEME," said Anton Rosandic, President of ALKEME. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the ALKEME leadership team in support of our goals to extend our market growth and deliver on our vision of changing the insurance industry for the better."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

