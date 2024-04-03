CLS Health Announces Expansion With New Galleria Area Clinic

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / CLS Health, a leader in comprehensive healthcare services, is proud to announce the opening of its new Galleria Multispecialty Clinic, marking an expansion into the Galleria, Greenway, and Upper Kirby neighborhoods. Located on the Southwest Freeway Service Road, the clinic offers convenient, free parking, ensuring easy access for all visitors.

Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health, emphasizes, "The Galleria Location is more than just a clinic; it's the embodiment of our patient-centric and physician-led philosophy. This clinic offers a myriad of services like Primary Care, Urology, Podiatry, Pulmonology, and Endocrinology to meet the growing needs of our community. As we celebrate this new chapter, CLS Health remains committed to enriching lives through exceptional care, one patient at a time."

The 10th-floor clinic spans over 14,000 square feet and is equipped with state-of-the-art advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, including onsite imaging, infusion suite, lab services, and more, designed to provide prompt and efficient care. With a current team of six providers and plans for further expansion, the clinic emphasizes coordinated care through a dedicated team approach, offering services ranging from routine check-ups to specialized care.

CLS Health is dedicated to enhancing patient experiences by offering urgent walk-in and same-day appointments to accommodate busy schedules. "Extending our reach to the Galleria area ensures compassionate comprehensive healthcare is within arm's reach for every Houstonian," shares Megan Owen.

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 33 locations and 160+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit?cls.health.

