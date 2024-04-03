Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands to 250 Locations with Statesboro, GA, Grand Opening

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Major Milestone with Brand-New Opening in Company's Home State

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, expanded their footprint to 250 locations this week with the opening of their newest location in Statesboro, GA. This grand opening marks a major milestone for the company and is their 27th opening this year.

"Opening our 250th location, especially in our beloved home state of Georgia, is a momentous occasion for Tidal Wave Auto Spa," said CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our loyal customers and dedicated employees who have been instrumental in our success since the very beginning. Together, we've built something truly remarkable, and we're looking forward to continuing to deliver an exceptional car wash experience as we grow and expand further."

To celebrate this milestone opening for the company, Tidal Wave's brand-new Statesboro location at 24187 Hwy 80 E is offering eight days of free car washes from April 3-April 10. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during grand opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

New Statesboro, GA, Location: 24187 Hwy 80 E, Statesboro, GA 30461

Nearby Locations: Statesboro, GA - Grady Johnson Road

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in Thomaston, GA by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. In the years since, the company has grown from a local express car wash into the fourth largest car wash company in the country with 250 locations in 27 states across the Southern, Midwest, and Northern United States. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location.

Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate car wash experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For customers needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 250 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

