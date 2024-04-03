Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

03 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 02 April 2024



Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.659 million Including current year income and expenses £49.757 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.14p Including current year income and expenses 260.65p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.45p Including current year income and expenses 260.92p

