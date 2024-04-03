Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Upland Capital Group, Inc. (Upland) is proud to announce the promotion of Kate Walas to Chief Underwriting Officer.

Ms. Walas initially joined Upland as Senior Vice President for the Professional Liability Errors and Omissions product line. Her proven experience in growing and leading underwriting and operations teams promotes a seamless transition as Upland continues to mature the company's growth.

"Kate embodies the 'we-entrepreneur' mindset that is our mission here at Upland," stated James Damonte, Upland's President of Insurance Operations. "Her experience founding Indigo Specialty Underwriters and proven success managing multiple product lines makes her uniquely qualified to guide Upland's underwriting operations as we continue to promote operational efficiencies, underwriting governess and risk adherence within our product teams."

Mr. Damonte will continue to serve Upland as President of Insurance Operations with oversight of overall underwriting and claims operations.

Before joining Upland, Kate served as the Chief Underwriting Officer at Indigo Specialty Underwriters, which she also founded. She also held underwriting leadership roles at DUAL North America as well as served over 18 years at AXA XL. Kate is an ardent supporter of fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence among Upland's underwriters as well as advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives within the company and the P&C insurance industry. She holds a degree from the University of Connecticut.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best rated "A-" VIII specialty property/casualty insurer headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites and services specialty insurance products in select markets to include excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability, excess public entity, professional liability errors and omissions as well as excess cyber liability.

