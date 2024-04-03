

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's character ratings are worse than in 2020, says a poll by Gallup.



Biden's most recent favorable rating, 41 percent, is down eight points from the end of the 2020 campaign, while his likely challenger in the 2024 Presiential election Donald Trump's rating of 42 percent has not declined much when compared to his 2020 reading of 45 percent.



Americans are less likely now than they were in 2020 to believe a number of positive personal qualities and characteristics apply to President Biden, accordong to the poll conducted during March 1-20.



The biggest decline has come in the percentage believing Biden is able to manage government effectively, but his scores are down at least six percentage points on each characteristic. Over the same period, public impressions of Donald Trump haven't changed to a statically significant degree.



Gallup tested eight character items for each candidate - six that were asked in 2020 plus 'is intelligent' and 'puts the country's interests ahead of his own political interests.' More Americans say the two candidates lack most of these eight desirable characteristics. The exceptions are Americans' perceptions that Biden is likable, that Trump is a strong and decisive leader, and that both men are intelligent.



Many more Americans say Biden is likable than say Trump is (57 percent to 37 percent), while Biden retains a smaller advantage on being honest and trustworthy (46 percent to 35 percent).



Trump has a big edge on leadership - 57 percent to 38 percent. Trump has gained a modest edge for managing the government because of Biden's lower 2024 rating on that item.



Notably, Biden's main strength - likability - is one of Trump's biggest weaknesses, along with perceptions that Trump is honest and trustworthy. Similarly, Trump's top strength - being a strong and decisive leader - ranks as Biden's weakest trait.



