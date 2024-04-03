Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Costa Duarte as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2024. Lucy will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Lucy is replacing, Mike Warren who agreed to stay on the Board for an additional year beyond his nine year tenure to ensure that institutional and historical knowledge of the Company, as well as his marketing expertise, was not lost. He will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in November 2024.

Lucy is a non-executive director of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc as well as Head of Product and Investor Relations for International Biotechnology Trust plc ("IBT") at Schroders and has recently been appointed an AIC Marketing Ambassador. Her expertise is in marketing investment trusts to retail investors, private wealth managers and institutions. Formerly, Lucy was a director at Citigroup heading the emerging markets ECM team in London. She left Citigroup in 2007 and took a career break to raise her children, before starting work at SV Health Investors in 2016 and moving with IBT to Schroders in 2023.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R. As at the date of this announcement, Lucy Costa Duarte does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

