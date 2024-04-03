A-Gas Joins EPA's GreenChill Partnership to Drive Increased Refrigerant Circularity in the Food Retail Industry

Partnership focuses on business practices beyond refrigeration regulatory requirements

BOWLING GREEN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / A-Gas, a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants, proudly announces they have joined the prestigious EPA GreenChill partnership, further solidifying their commitment to sustainability and industry leadership. GreenChill is a renowned voluntary partnership with refrigerant and chemical producers, food retailers, and system manufacturers that advocates for advanced technologies, strategies, and practices to protect the environment and human health. As such, GreenChill's mission aligns with A-Gas' purpose to protect and enhance the environment by effectively managing the lifecycle of refrigerants to build a more sustainable future.









"As an EPA GreenChill partner, A-Gas is poised to continue driving innovative solutions within the refrigeration industry," said Mike Armstrong, Managing Director and President, Americas, at A-Gas. "This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers, especially in the supermarket and food retail sectors, to move to more environmentally friendly products-such as R448, R449, and reclaimed refrigerants-and processes as they navigate through the evolving regulatory landscape."

A-Gas offers comprehensive solutions to its customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their refrigerants. With expertise in handling a wide range of refrigerants and state-of-the-art recovery, reclamation, and destruction technologies, A-Gas is well-equipped to assist supermarkets, food retailers, and other GreenChill members in supporting the circular economy by managing the full lifecycle of their refrigerants.

"Through Rapid Recovery®, our nationwide on-site refrigerant recovery service, we provide turnkey, EPA-compliant refrigerant recoveries to support food retailers during their maintenance and retrofit projects, helping to minimize costly downtime. Additionally, we provide product assurance and supply certified reclaimed refrigerants and lower GWP alternatives to many GreenChill members and other leading companies in the North American refrigeration industry," shared Taylor Ferranti, Commercial Vice President of Refrigerant Management at A-Gas. "We're proud to join forces as part of the GreenChill partnership, setting an example for others to build a more sustainable future."

"By entering the Partnership, A-Gas joins industry leaders committed to reducing emissions and managing their use of climate-damaging refrigerants," said Bella Maranion, Senior Advisor in EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division and member of the GreenChill Team. "We look forward to their contributions to the GreenChill Partnership's continued success."

For more information about how lifecycle refrigerant management can help drive environmental stewardship, please visit: https://www.agas.com/us/news-insights/six-pillars-of-lifecycle-refrigerant-management

About EPA's GreenChill Partnership

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, system manufacturers, and chemical producers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to: transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are over 13,000 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit www.epa.gov/greenchill

About A-Gas

A-Gas is the world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated products and services. Through our first-class recovery, reclamation, and repurposing processes, we capture refrigerants and fire protection gases for future re-use or safe destruction, preventing their harmful release into the atmosphere.

For over 30 years, A-Gas has supported our clients and partners on their environmental journey by supplying lower global warming gases and actively increasing the circularity of the industries we serve, building a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.agas.com/us.

