MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director of Fidelity Asian Values plc with effect from 1st June 2024.

Lucy will also be a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Fidelity Asian Values plc on appointment.

