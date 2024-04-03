Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 16:18
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2024

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director of Fidelity Asian Values plc with effect from 1st June 2024.

Lucy will also be a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Fidelity Asian Values plc on appointment.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.