MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
3 April 2024
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director of Fidelity Asian Values plc with effect from 1st June 2024.
Lucy will also be a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Fidelity Asian Values plc on appointment.
