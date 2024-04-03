Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2024 | 16:26
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Receives a $2 Million Investment to Drive Its Innovative Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Omniwire, a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services, is pleased to announce it has received a $2 million investment that will support its mission to reshape the financial technology landscape with its innovative solutions.

This investment will accelerate Omniwire's growth as it continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of clients and partners.

"We are pleased to have received this investment, which demonstrates confidence in our vision and the value we bring to the market," said Omniwire CEO Serge Beck, "enabling us to further enhance our technology infrastructure while continuing to expand our reach and deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients."

Omniwire's comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology includes core banking, issuer processing and card issuing solutions that streamline processes and drive improved efficiency for financial institutions and fintechs. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted authority in the fintech ecosystem.

"We're putting the client at the center of everything we do," Beck said. "We understand the needs of our clients and their customers, and we are providing them with solutions that make payment services safer, easier and more efficient."

For more information about Omniwire, please visit https://omniwire.com.

About Omniwire:

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services. Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.

Contact Information:

Jill Davies
COO
pr@omniwire.com

SOURCE: Omniwire

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.