Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Receives a $2 Million Investment to Drive Its Innovative Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Omniwire, a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services, is pleased to announce it has received a $2 million investment that will support its mission to reshape the financial technology landscape with its innovative solutions.

This investment will accelerate Omniwire's growth as it continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of clients and partners.

"We are pleased to have received this investment, which demonstrates confidence in our vision and the value we bring to the market," said Omniwire CEO Serge Beck, "enabling us to further enhance our technology infrastructure while continuing to expand our reach and deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients."

Omniwire's comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology includes core banking, issuer processing and card issuing solutions that streamline processes and drive improved efficiency for financial institutions and fintechs. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted authority in the fintech ecosystem.

"We're putting the client at the center of everything we do," Beck said. "We understand the needs of our clients and their customers, and we are providing them with solutions that make payment services safer, easier and more efficient."

About Omniwire:

