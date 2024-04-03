Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Epluribus LLC, creators of MOXY, announced in-depth reporting on campaign contributions to U.S. Congressional and Presidential campaigns within its just-released 4.0 app and website platform. Contributions in the 2020 national election cycle skyrocketed to nearly $8 billion yet the 2024 cycle appears on the track to demolish that record.

The funds reaped from large individual donors and organizations, such as wealthy individuals and political action committees (PACs), far outweigh the contributions made by small individual donors by a factor of 3-times. Due to the expense of running a campaign, candidates for public office must solicit contributions across the spectrum but more quickly reach their fundraising goals by targeting special interest groups and deep-pocketed donors.

"A component of our form of government that is blatantly non-democratic is the fundraising process, which relies heavily on large donors and organized special interests. Most voters feel they lack the disposable income to contribute and thereby forfeit their influence to those better-able to fund campaigns. Now, voters can examine politicians' legislative and fundraising records and candidates can publish campaigns within MOXY to increase donations from normal voters," emphasizes César M Melgoza, Founder & Chief Executive of Epluribus LLC, creators of the MOXY voter empowerment platform.

Today's MOXY 4.0 displays a rich set of facts on funds raised by candidates for national elected offices, including the House of Representatives, the Senate, and presidential tickets. The massive data are derived from the official source, the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC), then distilled by MOXY data scientists into distinct categories - such as individual donations by dollar range, top candidate committees, top organizations and PACs and top individual donors. This information is neatly displayed within MOXY Representative and Candidates profile pages.

The fundraising data within MOXY quickly and easily helps voters understand which individuals and organizations fund their incumbent representatives and new candidates. In combination with legislation data showing sponsors, votes and full text, the public can more objectively decide which politicians share their priorities and merit their votes.

MOXY is a US-only platform available for Android, iPhone and web browser devices. Its all-parties-welcome approach to engaging voters in constructive discourse, differentiates it prominently from any other platform in existence.

About MOXY

MOXY is an online platform designed to inform and engage voters within a contemporary, educational and inclusive format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots, voting process information tailored to a voter's own jurisdictions. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in, plus forums, POV's, Podcasts and Live Streams facilitate discussion among its users. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its constructive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among platforms.

