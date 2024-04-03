

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded on Wednesday, recovering a portion of the losses incurred on Tuesday triggered by disappointment with fading rate cut bets and outflows from Bitcoin spot ETF products in the U.S.



Overall crypto market capitalization rose to $2.51 trillion, from $2.48 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin rallied 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $66,526.92 but is still saddled with losses of 3.6 percent over the past week.



Ethereum added more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $3,356.03. Ether is also grappling with losses of 4.7 percent over the past seven days.



Solana (SOL) surged 5.6 percent in the past 24 hours to a market cap of $84.6 billion, helping it rise to the 4th rank overall, relegating BNB(BNB) to the 5th position. BNB recorded an overnight price gain of 1.1 percent.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with losses on an overnight basis as it edged down 0.3 percent. XRP is yet to recover the losses of 5 percent incurred in 2024.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 2.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



9th ranked Cardano (ADA) added more than half percent whereas 10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) edged up from the previous close.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $862 million for the week ended March 29, versus inflows of $942 million in the previous week. Year-to-date flows have increased to $13.1 billion, lifting the cumulative AUM to $97.9 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly inflows of $865 million constituted bulk of the inflows. Solana-based products recorded inflows of $6.1 million followed by Polkadot-based products that recorded outflows of $2.4 million.



Ethereum-based products however recorded outflows of $18.9 million. Multi-asset products also witnessed outflows of $2.6 million, followed by Short Bitcoin products that witnessed outflows of $2 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $97.9 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $76 billion. AUM of Ethereum products have fallen to $15.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.5 billion. An AUM of $1.5 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $593 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $960 million from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $617 million to iShares ETF, $610 million to Fidelity ETF, and $302 million to Ark 21 Shares during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $34.9 billion, which is more than 35 percent of the cumulative AUM of $97.9 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $17.8 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $10.2 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $897 million to United States. Brazil recorded inflows of $2.9 million, followed by Australia that added $1.5 million.



Canada recorded outflows of $20.3 million, followed by Switzerland that saw outflows of $15.6 million. Germany also recorded outflows of $10.5 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $97.9 billion, $77 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of close to $5.2 billion. Germany accounts for AUM of $4.5 billion, followed by Sweden with $3.7 billion.



