

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to strengthen rail safety and hold railroads accountable, Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has issued a final rule establishing minimum safety requirements for the size of train crews. The new rule enhances safety in the rail industry by generally requiring and emphasizing the importance and necessity of a second crewmember on all trains.



'Common sense tells us that large freight trains, some of which can be over three miles long, should have at least two crew members on board - and now there's a federal regulation in place to ensure trains are safely staffed,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'This rule requiring safe train crew sizes is long overdue, and we are proud to deliver this change that will make workers, passengers, and communities safer.'



A second crewmember performs important safety functions that could be lost when reducing crew size to a single person.



Ohio, Virginia, and Colorado, among others, have recently considered legislation to require two-person rail crews.



