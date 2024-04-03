Merck Foundation (www.merck-foundation.com the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the call for applications for their Media Recognition 'Diabetes Hypertension' Awards 2024 for the journalists in Latin American Countries.

The theme of the awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "Media plays a critical role in enhancing awareness in the public on critical health issues. Hence, I would like to extend my invitation to participate and call for the maximum number of applications from the media community present across Latin America for our Awards in order to raise awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and diabetes and hypertension awareness."

The awards are open to all the journalists in Latin American Countries from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia platforms. The most creative and influential work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities on diabetes and hypertension on a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also launched these awards for African and Asian countries.

Details of Merck Foundation MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2024 "Diabetes Hypertension"

Who can apply:

Journalists from Latin American countries that are part of Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms

How to Apply:

Entries can be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

Language of Entries:

Spanish, Portuguese, English, any other

The Subject line of the mail should mention:

Merck Foundation MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2024 "Diabetes Hypertension"

Please specify your name, country, category of application, and contact details.

Categories and Prize Money for each group:

Categories Print Media Online Media Radio Multimedia Prize Money USD 500 USD 500 USD 500 USD 500

Sending multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Please visit our website for more details: www.merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation has also launched 'Sugar Free Jude' and 'Mark's Pressure', the first animated films to raise issues about diabetes and hypertension and to promote healthy lifestyle amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animated films are adaptations of their children's storybooks.

Watch the "Sugar Free Jude" and "Mark's Pressure" Animation film here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjbOvjVC3uE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJylVgGbvtA

"Through our awards, storybooks and animation films, I want to remind everyone that good health is our greatest treasure!" added Dr. Kelej.

