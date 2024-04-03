

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Defense Department has released the first Commercial Space Integration Strategy, which outlines the department's efforts to effectively integrate commercial space solutions into national security space architectures.



The commercial space integration strategy is in line with the National Defense Strategy and builds on the realization that the private sector is driving innovation and agility in the business of space.



While in the past, the U.S. government was the only entity big enough to shoulder the risk of space flight and space products, private firms now handle an increasing amount of space business.



There are hundreds of firms specializing in launches, building space capabilities, setting up space networks and much more. The strategy is a clear indication that the department wants to work with commercial firms across the spectrum of space.



'This strategy aligns efforts from across the Pentagon to overcome legacy practices and harness the ingenuity of the commercial space sector,' Plumb said. 'Doing so will both enhance resilience and strengthen deterrence,' John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy said at a press briefing at the Pentagon.



Service members depend on space-based equipment for finding locations, targeting enemies, surveilling areas, watching the weather and much, much more. Our competitors understand the United States' reliance on space, and they have developed antisatellite weapons to negate America's advantage in space. Integrating commercial space solutions will help improve the resilience of the national security space architecture and contribute to a safe, secure, stable and sustainable space domain, defense officials said speaking on background.



