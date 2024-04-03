Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2024 | 18:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Nasdaq CSD publishes the proportion of shares on NASDAQ Iceland that has been pledged as collateral - March 2024

Nasdaq CSD publishes quarterly information showing the proportion of shares
which have been admitted to trading at Nasdaq Iceland and electronically issued
within Nasdaq CSD and have been pledged as collateral. 

The information represents the average pledging of all companies listed on the
main market of Nasdaq Iceland or First North Iceland, calculated on the basis
of the weight of each listed company. 

Information regarding pledges can provide information about the extent of
indebtedness in the equity market, i.e. how much investors have borrowed to buy
shares in listed companies. 

See the attached Excel spreadsheet.

For further information, please contact Nasdaq CSD Iceland.
csd.iceland@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1209476
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.