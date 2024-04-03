Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 537.656p. The highest price paid per share was 540.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 535.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,493,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,087,437. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

334

537.600

16:21:46

28

537.600

16:21:46

607

537.600

16:21:46

580

537.400

16:20:51

238

537.600

16:20:23

500

537.600

16:20:23

822

537.600

16:20:23

390

537.400

16:19:36

1549

537.200

16:18:47

879

537.600

16:15:40

822

537.800

16:15:03

690

537.800

16:15:03

112

537.800

16:15:03

260

538.000

16:11:41

567

538.000

16:11:41

592

538.000

16:11:41

246

537.800

16:10:58

567

537.800

16:10:58

420

537.800

16:10:03

267

537.800

16:09:38

192

538.000

16:09:38

1371

538.000

16:09:38

774

537.800

16:06:27

129

537.800

16:06:27

506

537.800

16:06:27

1523

537.800

16:03:16

1617

537.800

16:03:16

144

538.000

16:02:45

650

538.000

16:02:45

643

538.000

16:02:45

616

538.000

16:01:22

347

538.000

16:01:22

329

537.800

15:58:21

381

537.800

15:58:21

618

537.800

15:58:21

658

537.800

15:55:32

871

537.800

15:55:32

1453

536.800

15:50:25

1660

537.000

15:46:37

266

537.200

15:45:41

657

537.200

15:45:41

650

537.200

15:45:41

44

537.200

15:45:41

859

537.800

15:37:40

198

537.800

15:37:40

620

537.800

15:37:40

1419

538.200

15:36:36

1504

538.200

15:36:36

933

538.600

15:29:37

399

538.600

15:29:37

139

538.600

15:29:31

1387

538.400

15:26:00

278

538.400

15:26:00

1021

538.600

15:23:32

546

538.600

15:23:32

1543

538.600

15:23:32

116

538.600

15:23:32

697

538.400

15:16:49

911

538.400

15:16:49

613

538.800

15:12:46

316

538.800

15:12:46

167

538.800

15:12:46

304

538.800

15:12:46

1693

539.000

15:08:23

97

539.000

15:08:23

1415

539.000

15:08:23

1447

538.400

15:02:55

391

538.400

15:02:55

1217

538.400

15:02:55

1361

538.400

15:02:55

613

538.600

15:02:52

388

538.600

15:02:52

406

536.200

14:58:30

16

536.200

14:58:30

1455

536.200

14:54:45

1082

536.000

14:49:45

415

536.000

14:49:45

1497

536.200

14:47:09

1635

536.400

14:45:59

1689

536.400

14:43:55

1381

536.400

14:41:29

1437

536.800

14:40:20

1486

536.400

14:35:13

1639

537.000

14:33:30

1561

537.000

14:33:30

1602

536.400

14:30:02

1546

536.600

14:25:58

1632

536.600

14:25:58

1249

536.800

14:16:00

339

536.800

14:16:00

103

536.800

14:16:00

1422

537.200

14:08:10

1401

537.000

14:06:22

1495

536.800

14:00:03

1498

536.800

13:55:22

713

536.600

13:48:02

900

536.600

13:48:02

1691

536.600

13:48:02

1433

537.400

13:41:24

1517

538.200

13:35:45

228

538.000

13:31:58

1194

538.000

13:31:58

1545

538.000

13:31:58

1665

539.200

13:22:05

1354

538.600

13:15:23

26

538.600

13:15:23

1517

538.600

13:15:23

886

537.600

13:03:00

805

537.600

13:03:00

1383

538.000

13:00:06

1403

537.200

12:40:23

134

537.200

12:40:23

249

537.600

12:38:35

1161

537.600

12:38:35

1602

537.600

12:34:03

1464

537.200

12:23:09

180

537.200

12:23:09

293

537.400

12:05:42

1363

537.400

12:05:42

932

537.400

12:05:42

289

537.400

12:05:42

1034

537.400

11:52:54

613

537.400

11:52:54

328

537.000

11:32:21

144

537.000

11:32:21

931

537.000

11:32:21

409

537.800

11:25:26

1407

537.800

11:25:26

1214

537.800

11:25:26

568

537.200

11:14:34

127

537.200

11:14:34

196

537.200

11:14:34

112

537.200

11:14:34

154

537.200

11:14:34

315

537.200

11:14:34

1546

537.400

11:13:05

1

537.400

11:13:05

392

536.800

10:57:10

1191

536.800

10:57:10

1513

537.000

10:53:17

431

538.200

10:48:01

1096

538.200

10:48:01

1433

538.800

10:38:01

1615

538.200

10:33:11

374

538.000

10:23:45

126

538.000

10:23:45

1195

538.000

10:23:45

11

538.600

10:19:46

1400

538.600

10:19:46

1398

537.400

10:10:19

1371

538.200

10:06:47

657

538.600

10:05:45

1407

538.600

10:05:45

871

538.600

10:05:45

1055

536.600

09:50:13

990

536.600

09:50:13

310

536.600

09:50:13

402

536.600

09:44:21

1687

536.200

09:37:42

1395

537.000

09:33:30

1337

536.200

09:25:20

100

536.200

09:24:16

1425

536.000

09:19:13

671

536.000

09:19:13

1023

536.000

09:19:13

489

536.200

09:16:30

940

536.200

09:16:30

1615

536.600

09:00:51

713

537.600

08:58:51

1613

537.600

08:58:51

867

537.600

08:58:51

1305

538.600

08:48:19

197

538.600

08:48:19

1369

538.200

08:38:02

435

537.200

08:34:47

789

537.400

08:32:13

725

537.400

08:32:13

1677

538.800

08:30:31

1589

539.400

08:30:21

1121

537.600

08:25:42

839

537.600

08:25:42

461

537.600

08:25:42

770

537.600

08:25:42

1427

538.400

08:24:02

1421

538.000

08:16:24

585

539.200

08:14:00

1519

539.200

08:14:00

942

539.200

08:14:00

1633

537.200

08:11:20

1617

535.600

08:07:18

79

537.200

08:05:41

514

537.200

08:05:41

982

537.200

08:05:41

88

538.600

08:05:15

1300

538.600

08:05:15

1469

538.600

08:03:52

1692

540.000

08:01:01

1569

540.400

08:01:01

1600

540.800

08:01:00


