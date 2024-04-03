Reveal Lasers LLC: Reveal Lasers Reports First Quarter With Record-Breaking 300% Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Reveal Lasers, a burgeoning force in the aesthetics industry, proudly announces an exceptional first quarter marked by an unprecedented 300% growth. As providers of cutting-edge technologies committed to advancing the field of aesthetics, Reveal Lasers continues to solidify its position as a leader in aesthetic solutions for providers. For the first time in the aesthetic industry, Reveal launched seven products in the last 15 months and three products in the last 30 days - a feat that has never been done in the energy-based market.

This remarkable uptick in revenue comes despite ongoing litigation between Reveal Lasers and a competitor in the space. In July 2022, Cynosure initiated a lawsuit against Reveal Lasers in Boston, Massachusetts, and the parties are set to begin trial on June 10th.

Reveal looks forward to having its day in court. "This case is pivotal not just for Reveal Lasers but for the principle of fair competition in our dynamic industry," said Bob Daley, Chief Executive Officer at Reveal Lasers. Chris Chambers, Chief Commercial Officer added, "At Reveal Lasers, we advocate for innovation and integrity, principles we believe will shine through when we present our case in June, as will the strength of our position and the justice of our cause."

This lawsuit is emblematic of a broader pattern of recent lawsuits between competitors in the aesthetics industry. Reveal Lasers stands resolute in the face of this challenge, poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

