By acquiring Please Be Seated Event Rentals, Curated Events' Presence and Capacity in Nashville Has Expanded.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / MRE Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in high quality operating businesses, announced today that one of its portfolio companies, Curated Events, has acquired Please Be Seated Event Rentals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Please Be Seated is a leading full-service provider of event rentals for memorable weddings, corporate events, and other special events throughout Nashville and the Southeast. Please Be Seated has built their venerable reputation on offering white glove service with every event rental. Their inventory boasts of high quality, unique lounge furniture options, a plethora of tabletop inventory, as well as their custom build studio.

Chairman and Founder of MRE Capital, David Williams, stated, "We are so excited to see Please Be Seated become part of the Curated Events family as we continue our journey of building Curated Events into the premier events and structure business in the Southeast."

Al Dyess, CEO of Curated Events, remarks, "We are so excited to have this opportunity to bring these two high-quality event rental innovators together in the Nashville market. The Please Be Seated team has grown their business into a premium, innovative, and market-leading event rental company over the last 10 years. Curated Events has been focused in a very similar fashion in other markets at the same time. We are thrilled to bring our collective customers a unique product offering, backed by great service and attention to every detail. We are proud to welcome Please Be Seated into the Curated Events family."

Mary and Paul Huddleston founded Please Be Seated 10 years ago. "When we decided to sell the business, we wanted new ownership that shared common values and would continue to deliver exceptional products and services that we had provided our clients," Paul Huddleston said. "Joining Curated Events will be a beneficial opportunity for not only the Please Be Seated team, but clients as well, offering expanded inventory and resources."

About MRE Capital

MRE Capital is a private equity firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, whose primary mission is to be the partner of choice for mid-market privately held family businesses that seek a partner to help support continued growth in large, fragmented industries over long periods of time. The MRE Capital team is led by experienced professionals who are operators, having spent their careers building companies, building teams, and building long-term relationships with customers. MRE Capital's focus is on growth, scaling a business from the lower-mid or mid-market into a large company, and they seek to partner with management teams to invest in and grow market-leading businesses with a long-term perspective. For additional information on MRE Capital, visit mre-capital.com.

About Please Be Seated

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Please Be Seated is a leading full-service event rentals source. Please Be Seated's inventory boasts of unique, high-quality lounge furniture, tableware, dancefloors, dining tables, chairs and more. Please Be Seated offers white glove service with every event rental and lounge delivery to ensure every event is flawless. Their talented team also specializes in custom fabrication, creating exactly what your event needs through their in-house studio. For more information on Please Be Seated, visit https://pleasebeseated.com/.

