According to ALI's CEO Henry Liebman, American Life, Inc. recently celebrated a historic moment in the company's operation by sponsoring more than 8,000 Visa applications, stating:

"We've been on the ground floor of this program and have helped more than 8,000 people from 50 countries get visas to date."

Henry underscored that American Life, Inc. prioritizes safe investing, from project selection to exit strategies. He noted that potential EB-5 equity projects must first pass U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service requirements, including the ability to create 10 full-time jobs per investment for U.S. workers, revitalize communities, and generate profits.

This all-encompassing strategy is the key to ALI being able to successfully sponsor more than 8,000 Visa applications. By relying on decades of combined experience, American Life, Inc. minimizes the risk of nonpayment by maintaining a low debt ratio of merely 10%.

"We manage each project with a keen focus on protecting our clients' investments over the long term," Liebman continued, "We have the responsibility to ensure compliance with EB-5 rules regarding job creation and community revitalization."

At the end of the partnership, American Life, Inc. returns the original principal balance through a liquidity event.

"From application to final divestiture, we are committed to eliminating as many financial risks as possible and avoiding pitfalls which could result in the loss of immigration status," Liebman concluded.

