Big Green Egg Welcomes Dan Gertsacov as Third CEO in 50 Years, Paving the Path for Future Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Big Green Egg, the world's leading manufacturer of kamado-style grills, is pleased to announce that Dan Gertsacov has been promoted to the role of CEO, replacing Ardy Arani, who will continue to serve as Vice-Chairman of the company.

Gertsacov stepped into the President position last August and had initially been focused on product development, marketing, omnichannel and IT/digital strategy. He assumes the CEO role as Big Green Egg kicks off its 50th-year anniversary celebration milestone in 2024.

He joined Big Green Egg with a wealth of experience, having served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Focus Brands (now GoTo Brands); Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Arcos Dorados, McDonald's largest independent franchisee; Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company; and earlier in his career, as Head of New Markets, Latin America at Google. Having trained to become a professional chef in his youth, Dan has a personal passion for exploring the live-fire food culture around the world, and steps into the CEO role with a deep understanding of the market and the brand experience.

Big Green Egg's Vice-Chairman, Ardy Arani, expressed his confidence in Gertsacov's ability to lead the company forward, stating, "Dan and I have worked side-by-side for over a year, and it is clear that his experience, insights, and strategies will play an important role in shaping our business as we look to the future."

Arani was joined by company Founder and Chairman, Ed Fisher, in making the announcement, who added, "I am excited and pleased to see that the legacy of the company that I founded 50 years ago has been embraced by someone who is so passionate about what the Big Green Egg brand stands for, and is likewise committed to preserving our core values and love of live-fire cooking!"

Gertsacov is committed to building on the legacy of Ardy Arani and Big Green Egg founder, Ed Fisher, to gather friends, family, and neighbors around live-fire to share incredible food. He shared, "I love this brand, our products, and the Egghead lifestyle of live-fire cooking. My goal is to build on our first 50 years, create even more shared experiences, and provide a platform for the Big Green Egg brand to continue to expand worldwide. We're just getting started."

In assuming the role of CEO, Dan Gertsacov brings a proven track record of leadership. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence align with Big Green Egg's core values. With Gertsacov at the helm, Big Green Egg looks forward to a bright future of continued growth.

