Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 32,591,800 previously issued common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

6,607,000 Warrants were originally issued by the Company on April 21, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share and were to expire on April 21, 2024. 6,607,000 Warrants have been extended to May 11, 2025. The exercise price of the 6,607,000 Warrants will remain unchanged.

25,984,800 Warrants were originally issued by the Company on November 11, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.60 per common share and were to expire on May 11, 2024. 25,984,800 Warrants have been extended for an additional twelve (12) months, with the amended expiry being May 11, 2025. The exercise price of the 25,984,800 Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. The platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: ir @cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

