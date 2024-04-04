

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month after climbing 1.1 percent in January.



Australia also will see February data for building approvals with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on month following the 1.0 percent decline in the previous month.



Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the Ching Ming Festival, and Taiwan is also shuttered for Children's Day.



