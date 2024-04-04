

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 1.6462 against the euro and a 9-day high of 0.8902 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6505 and 0.8877, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 2-week highs of 0.6588 and 99.92 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6563 and 99.55, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0928 against the NZ dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.0918.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie, 0.66 against the greenback, 100.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the kiwi.



