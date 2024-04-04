Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Successful Placing and Subscription

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Successful Placing and Subscription To Raise £715,000, Grant of Warrants and PDMR Notifications

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") which is rapidly becoming the major European exponent in the successful development of therapeutic longevity solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, is pleased to announce it has raised, through its broker Capital Plus Partners, £715,000 (before expenses) by way of a placing and subscription of 57,200,000 new Ordinary Shares of 1.25 pence each (the "Placing") (the "Placing Shares").

Further, each two Placing Shares will have one warrant attached, exercisable at 2 pence per share for three years from the date of issue. Holders of these warrants will not, however, be able to exercise the same for a period of one year from the date of grant.

Director Participation

All Directors participated in the Placing with the CEO Dr Eric Leire investing £50,000 personally, the details of such participation are set out below. No Warrants are being issued to Directors.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Placing will be used to continue development and associated clinical trials. The near-term clinical trials are aimed at a potential cure of the liver disease NASH which currently effects over 40 million people worldwide: in addition to conference participation and an enhanced investor relations program.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow, commented: "We are delighted to have raised this additional funding, noting the participation of Premier Miton, a well-known UK institution. The success of this capital raise clearly reflects the growing interest among UK institutional investors in the field of longevity research. Interest amongst US institutional investors in the Longevity sector is already well ahead of Europe, but we believe we have a unique approach to address the growing issues of age-related diseases.

Broker Warrants

2,860,000 warrants were issued to Capital Plus Partners Ltd as part of its broker fee, on the same terms set out above.

Application for Admission

The new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will represent 19.56 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the Placing. The Company will apply for admission of the Placing Shares to listing on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange .The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of £0.0003 in the capital of the Company. The Placing Shares are expected to be admitted for trading on or around 9 April 2024.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the provision of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA ("DTRs"), the Company confirms that, following admission, its issued share capital will comprise 349,706,618 Ordinary Shares, each of which carries the right to vote, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com





Joint Corporate Brokers

Clear Capital Markets Capital Plus Partners Ltd Bob Roberts, +44 203 869 6080 Dominic Berger, +44 203 821 6167 Keith Swann, +44 203 821 6169 Jon Critchley, +44 203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there are no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

PDMR Notifications

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Eric Leire 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 per share par value ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 4,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 4,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tamara Joseph 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 per share par value ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Yassine Bendiabdallah 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 per share par value ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter King-Lewis 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 per share par value ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Guy Charles Fanneau de la Horie 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 per share par value ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 1.25p 800,000 e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

