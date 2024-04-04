Acquisition expands Once For All's European presence and product suite

Once For All (the "Company"), a European leader in supply chain compliance and sustainable sourcing solutions for the built environment, is excited to announce the acquisition of Nalanda Global ("Nalanda"), a leading supply chain risk and compliance management software platform in Spain.

The transaction extends Once For All's European footprint into Spain and enhances the differentiated offering of its technology platform, adding scale and the ability to aid in providing a broader product suite to its customer base. Similar to Once For All, Nalanda operates a SaaS-based network that helps enable contractors in multiple industries to manage the compliance of sub-contractors in their supply chain. Nalanda also brings additional worker-level compliance and health safety solutions to Once For All's product suite.

Founded in 2000 by a group of preeminent Spanish construction companies, Nalanda is based in Madrid, Spain, and its international presence currently extends across more than ten countries in Europe and Latin America. Its solutions are used by large companies across a variety of engineering-related sectors including construction and facilities management. With a network of over 1,000 contractors and 45,000 sub-contractors as of December 2023, Nalanda has one of the largest digital communities of suppliers globally.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, acquired Once For All in 2023 in partnership with Chief Executive David Hornsby. PSG Equity, a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies, acquired a majority stake in Nalanda in 2021. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, the PSG funds will retain a minority stake in the combined business.

David Hornsby, Chief Executive of Once For All, said:

"Nalanda is a well-established provider with a product suite that strategically complements our own, and we are enthusiastic about combining our strengths as we continue to grow Once For All across Europe. We are excited to welcome the Nalanda team to Once For All and we look forward to working together."

Juan Gil Rabadan, Founder and CEO of Nalanda, said:

"Nalanda has gone through a transformative journey over the last three years under PSG's ownership. Through the investment in people and product, both organically and via M&A, we've established Nalanda as an industry leader in supply chain risk and compliance management in Spain, with a growing international presence. We are now thrilled to join Once For All as we share a vision for supporting the built environment globally. We look forward to partnering with the Once For All team and continuing to invest in innovating our technology and capabilities to serve our customers."

Mark Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media Telecommunications at GTCR, said:

"The combination of Once for All and Nalanda helps position the business for future growth through a pan-European offering. The combined company provides a leading technology platform and differentiated suite of products to help address the critical supply chain and compliance needs of its customers. We are pleased to partner with the PSG team and look forward to the continued success of the business."

Dany Rammal, Managing Director at PSG Equity, said:

"PSG is proud to have been part of the journey to create a leading Spain-based software champion. Nalanda's success to date is a testament to Juan Gil Rabadan's vision and his entire team's dedication to scaling the Company's solution into a comprehensive supply chain risk management and compliance offering. We are excited to be continuing the journey alongside GTCR, David Hornsby and the entire Once For All management team in support of the combined company's growth journey."

About Once For All

Once For All is a European leader in supply chain risk management and sustainable sourcing solutions for the construction industry. We help our customers source and track sales opportunities, manage risk and compliance, and provide tools to increase efficiency in their supply chains. Once For All has over 150,000 customers that use its single codebase SaaS solution to search, find and assess future business relationships based on skills, trades and ESG credentials. As a result, Once For All manages one of the largest proprietary ESG data sets in the world. Once For All has over 400 employees, is the market leader in UK and France and has operations in Belgium and Germany. For more information, please visit www.onceforall.com.

About Nalanda Global

Nalanda is a Spanish supplier risk and compliance management platform founded in 2000. It leverages intelligent cloud software to help connect companies and suppliers using a digital platform that enables the smooth exchange and verification of health and safety, due diligence, supplier validation, invoices, ESG and other business information, as well as providing solutions designed to ensure compliance with worker access, and working time. Nalanda operates in Spain, as well as in several European and Latin American countries. For more information, please visit www.nalandaglobal.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business Consumer Services, Financial Services Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages $40 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 135 companies and facilitated 479 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

