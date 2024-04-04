Anzeige
04.04.2024 | 08:06
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 April 2024

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM


Asia Wealth is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 399 Interchange Building, 23rd Floor, Unit 3, Sukhumvit Road, North Klongtoey, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand at 10.30 a.m. on 26 April 2024.

A copy of the Annual General Meeting Notice will shortly be available at the Company website: https://asiawealthgroup.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:
Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561


Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)
Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930


