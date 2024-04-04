London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Cepheus Pay has proudly announced that it has successfully obtained the Providing Money Services license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), the regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC - https://aifc.kz/en), signaling a significant leap forward in its strategy for global expansion.





Cepheus Pay



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10443/204141_aab5e6ff74bb7835_001full.jpg

This milestone enhances Cepheus Pay's comprehensive portfolio of financial licenses, which notably includes the ones in the UK, Canada, and Dubai (U.A.E.).

Recognized for its advanced regulatory framework influenced by English Law, the AIFC offers an optimal environment for financial innovation and business growth. Positioned strategically in Central Asia, it serves as a critical bridge connecting the Eastern and Western markets, offering Cepheus Pay strategic advantages for expansion.

This license equips Cepheus Pay to provide an array of financial services, such as currency exchange, payment processing, and electronic money issuance, under a regulatory system that emphasizes customer protection, anti-money laundering (AML) practices, and operational transparency. For Cepheus Pay, maintaining these standards is vital to earning trust and establishing a solid reputation within the financial sector.

Emphasizing the importance of this achievement, Cepheus Pay Group Chairman Izmir Ismayilov stated, "Obtaining the Providing Money Services license from the AIFC marks a crucial milestone in our expansion strategy. It highlights our dedication to meeting the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity. This license is a testament to the innovative financial solutions we are committed to delivering."

Beyond regulatory compliance, the AIFC offers Cepheus Pay access to a rich network of financial experts, research resources, and investment opportunities. This supportive ecosystem is essential for startups like Cepheus Pay, allowing them to refine their services and scale their operations more efficiently.

The acquisition of the Providing Money Services license from the AIFC is a clear indication of Cepheus Pay's potential for growth and innovation in the fintech space. Supported by a strong regulatory foundation and a clear focus on technology-driven financial solutions, Cepheus Pay is poised to meet the evolving needs of the global financial marketplace, emphasizing efficiency, security, and accessibility.

About Cepheus Pay

Cepheus Pay is a dynamic fintech startup specializing in cutting-edge financial services. Its top services include currency exchange, payment processing, and electronic money issuance. The startup has a strong presence in the UK, Canada, and Dubai and now holds a license from the AIFC, cementing its commitment to customer satisfaction across all areas of the financial sector.

For further information, please contact:

Izmir Ismayilov, Group Chairman

+44 7523656038

info@cepheus-pay.com

Website: https://cepheus-pay.co.uk/

London, United Kingdom

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204141

SOURCE: Cepheus Pay Limited