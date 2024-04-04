Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Impactmeldung! Den nächsten 300%-Move nicht wieder verpassen!? - Heute Ad-hoc, potenziell massiver Turnaround!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:06 Uhr
1,556 Euro
-0,032
-2,02 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5641,61410:04
Dow Jones News
04.04.2024 | 08:31
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 
04-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Cairn Homes plc 
("Cairn" or the "Company") 
 
Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
4 April 2024: Cairn Homes plc announces that the Company has approved the allotment of 4,817,522 new ordinary shares of 
EUR0.001 each in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the vesting of share awards for a number of employees 
under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan. 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin 
and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and it is expected that admission will take place on 5 April 2024. 
The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. Following this allotment, the 
total issued share capital of the Company will increase to 649,315,071 ordinary shares. 
 
For further information, contact: 
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  313392 
EQS News ID:  1872809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.