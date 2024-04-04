Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Impactmeldung! Den nächsten 300%-Move nicht wieder verpassen!? - Heute Ad-hoc, potenziell massiver Turnaround!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:06 Uhr
1,556 Euro
-0,032
-2,02 %
04.04.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
4 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.572     GBP1.344 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.552     GBP1.328 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.562126    GBP1.335808

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,497,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6387       1.552         XDUB      09:37:34      00069432914TRLO0 
6620       1.560         XDUB      10:39:09      00069434556TRLO0 
842       1.558         XDUB      11:29:16      00069435909TRLO0 
5251       1.558         XDUB      11:29:16      00069435910TRLO0 
6333       1.564         XDUB      13:11:37      00069437736TRLO0 
6907       1.560         XDUB      13:14:50      00069437889TRLO0 
6305       1.560         XDUB      15:00:30      00069441505TRLO0 
1500       1.566         XDUB      15:07:58      00069442050TRLO0 
5220       1.566         XDUB      15:07:58      00069442051TRLO0 
95        1.564         XDUB      15:11:47      00069442351TRLO0 
5574       1.564         XDUB      15:11:47      00069442352TRLO0 
6432       1.572         XDUB      15:58:22      00069444655TRLO0 
390       1.570         XDUB      15:59:10      00069444687TRLO0 
1159       1.570         XDUB      15:59:27      00069444696TRLO0 
985       1.570         XDUB      16:01:45      00069444827TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
60        133.00        XLON      09:38:09      00069432932TRLO0 
2621       133.00        XLON      09:38:09      00069432933TRLO0 
4280       133.00        XLON      09:38:09      00069432934TRLO0 
2323       132.80        XLON      10:16:49      00069434024TRLO0 
980       132.80        XLON      10:16:49      00069434025TRLO0 
969       132.80        XLON      10:16:49      00069434026TRLO0 
1568       133.40        XLON      12:10:39      00069436720TRLO0 
1425       133.40        XLON      12:10:39      00069436721TRLO0 
360       133.40        XLON      12:10:39      00069436722TRLO0 
1252       133.40        XLON      12:10:39      00069436723TRLO0 
1009       133.40        XLON      12:10:39      00069436724TRLO0 
930       134.20        XLON      13:01:39      00069437567TRLO0 
1040       134.20        XLON      13:01:39      00069437568TRLO0 
1590       134.20        XLON      13:01:39      00069437569TRLO0 
6166       133.40        XLON      14:01:19      00069439083TRLO0 
5681       134.00        XLON      15:00:11      00069441491TRLO0 
2850       134.00        XLON      15:35:11      00069443640TRLO0 
4        134.00        XLON      15:35:11      00069443641TRLO0 
705       134.00        XLON      15:35:11      00069443642TRLO0 
4187       134.40        XLON      15:51:16      00069444273TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313388 
EQS News ID:  1872781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

