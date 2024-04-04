DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.572 GBP1.344 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.552 GBP1.328 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.562126 GBP1.335808

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,497,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6387 1.552 XDUB 09:37:34 00069432914TRLO0 6620 1.560 XDUB 10:39:09 00069434556TRLO0 842 1.558 XDUB 11:29:16 00069435909TRLO0 5251 1.558 XDUB 11:29:16 00069435910TRLO0 6333 1.564 XDUB 13:11:37 00069437736TRLO0 6907 1.560 XDUB 13:14:50 00069437889TRLO0 6305 1.560 XDUB 15:00:30 00069441505TRLO0 1500 1.566 XDUB 15:07:58 00069442050TRLO0 5220 1.566 XDUB 15:07:58 00069442051TRLO0 95 1.564 XDUB 15:11:47 00069442351TRLO0 5574 1.564 XDUB 15:11:47 00069442352TRLO0 6432 1.572 XDUB 15:58:22 00069444655TRLO0 390 1.570 XDUB 15:59:10 00069444687TRLO0 1159 1.570 XDUB 15:59:27 00069444696TRLO0 985 1.570 XDUB 16:01:45 00069444827TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 60 133.00 XLON 09:38:09 00069432932TRLO0 2621 133.00 XLON 09:38:09 00069432933TRLO0 4280 133.00 XLON 09:38:09 00069432934TRLO0 2323 132.80 XLON 10:16:49 00069434024TRLO0 980 132.80 XLON 10:16:49 00069434025TRLO0 969 132.80 XLON 10:16:49 00069434026TRLO0 1568 133.40 XLON 12:10:39 00069436720TRLO0 1425 133.40 XLON 12:10:39 00069436721TRLO0 360 133.40 XLON 12:10:39 00069436722TRLO0 1252 133.40 XLON 12:10:39 00069436723TRLO0 1009 133.40 XLON 12:10:39 00069436724TRLO0 930 134.20 XLON 13:01:39 00069437567TRLO0 1040 134.20 XLON 13:01:39 00069437568TRLO0 1590 134.20 XLON 13:01:39 00069437569TRLO0 6166 133.40 XLON 14:01:19 00069439083TRLO0 5681 134.00 XLON 15:00:11 00069441491TRLO0 2850 134.00 XLON 15:35:11 00069443640TRLO0 4 134.00 XLON 15:35:11 00069443641TRLO0 705 134.00 XLON 15:35:11 00069443642TRLO0 4187 134.40 XLON 15:51:16 00069444273TRLO0

