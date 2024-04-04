

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.7965 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8025.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6038 and 91.55 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6007 and 91.11, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback and 93.00 against the yen.



