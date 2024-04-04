

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 9-day high of 1.0848 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day high of 164.53 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0835 and 164.35, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 0.8572 and 0.9801 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8562 and 0.9783, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the greenback, 166.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound and 0.99 against the franc.



