

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L), a British investment firm, on Thursday reported a pre-tax loss for the full year.



The company, said: 'Shareholders will be aware that the UK stock market is still a mix of both lowly priced stocks some of which offer 'value' and higher rated 'growth' stocks. Unfortunately, the period under review was a difficult one for the more modestly priced stocks that our manager tends to favour due to his 'value' investment style. Whilst this produced a relatively disappointing 1-year picture for Merchants shareholders, the longer-term record remains strong.'



For the 12-month period, the company posted a pre-tax loss of 29.470 million pounds, compared with a profit of 40.791 million pounds in the previous year.



Net loss after tax stood at 30.248 million pounds or 20.75 pence per share as against last year's profit of 40.186 million pounds or 29.86 pence per share.



Loss before finance costs and taxation stood at 23.967 million pounds, compared with a profit of 44.674 million.



Income was at 49.563 million pounds, higher than 42.821 million pounds in 2022.



The Board will pay a final dividend of 7.1 pence per share, resulting in increased full-year total dividend to 28.4 pence per share from last year's 27.6 pence per share.



