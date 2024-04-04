Adcendo ApS to Present Data on its Novel ADC Target uPARAP in Glioblastoma Multiforme at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

Data demonstrate that uPARAP is highly expressed in tumor samples obtained from glioblastoma multiforme patients

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancers with a high unmet medical need, will be presenting novel data on the expression of its novel ADC target uPARAP and the in vitro and in vivo activity of a uPARAP targeting ADC in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held in San Diego, California, from April 5th to April 10th, 2024. The data has been evaluated in collaboration with the Finsen Laboratory, Rigshospitalet/BRIC, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

uPARAP is a novel ADC target overexpressed by mesenchymal cancer cells including soft tissue and bone sarcomas, GIST as well as mesothelioma and glioblastoma, and has the potential to play a key role in modulating the tumor microenvironment.

The data demonstrate that uPARAP is strongly over-expressed in glioblastoma cells and that a uPARAP targeting ADC exhibits strong in vivo anti-tumor activity in a glioblastoma PDX model. Based on its differentiated expression profile and rapid internalization capabilities, uPARAP is an attractive novel target for the development of a uPARAP-targeting ADC in this hard-to-treat disease area with a high unmet medical need due to limited treatment options.

Details of the poster presented presentation are as follow:

Presentation title: 6355/16 - Urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein (uPARAP) is overexpressed in human glioblastomas and is a novel attractive target for antibody-drug conjugates (ADC)

Track: Clinical Research/Immunology

Session: Antibodies 2

Authors: I. Gregersen1, C. R. Løkke1, J. B. Lange1, P. Barkholt1, C. Côme1, T. Broberg1, O. D. Lærum2, M. M. Petersen1, M. Knuuttila3, S.-M. Käkönen3, C. M. Lynch1, D. Mumberg1, N. Behrendt2, L. H. Engelholm 1,2

Date & Time: April 9th, 1.30pm - 5.00pm PDT

Dominik Mumberg, Chief Scientific Officer at Adcendo, said: "We are excited to share promising data on the expression of uPARAP in glioblastoma as well as encouraging in vivo activity of a uPARAP targeting ADC. In addition to its highly differentiated expression profile in multiple mesenchymal cancers, uPARAP is a constitutively recycling endocytic receptor with unique internalization properties, making it a very attractive ADC target for the benefit of patients."

Lars Engelholm, Associate Professor, and group leader at the Cancer Invasion Section of the Finsen Laboratory, said: "Treatment progress and therapeutic options in glioblastoma have so far been very limited. We are extremely encouraged by the data highlighted in this study, which provides further evidence on the potential effectiveness of uPARAP as a novel target for ADCs in glioblastoma multiforme. We look forward to continuing our scientific collaboration with Adcendo to further deepen our insights into the biology of uPARAP and its utility as target for ADC development in multiple mesenchymal cancers."

1Adcendo ApS, Copenhagen, Denmark, 2The Finsen Laboratory, Rigshospitalet/BRIC, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark, 3Aurexel Life Sciences, Askainen, Finland

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS is developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers. In 2023, the company completed a Series A extension financing round, taking its funds to 82m EUR to advance their ADC pipeline into clinical development. Investors include Novo Holdings, Ysios Capital, Pontifax Venture Capital, RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About the uPARAP receptor

uPARAP is a recycling endocytic receptor involved in collagen homeostasis and turnover. uPARAP exhibits a limited expression profile in healthy tissues but is highly upregulated in multiple mesenchymal cancers, including soft-tissue sarcoma, bone sarcoma, GIST as well as mesothelioma and glioblastoma, making it a highly attractive target for ADC development.

