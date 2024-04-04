

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than 9-month lows of 0.9838 against the euro and 1.1484 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9786 and 1.1421, respectively.



Moving away from an early 3-day high of 0.9026 against the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 0.9074.



Against the yen, the franc dropped to 167.14 from an early high of 167.99.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.99 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.91 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.



