

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc said its Board has requested, and the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has consented to, a further extension to the PUSU deadline to 23 April 2024. The prior deadline by which Mondi was required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for DS Smith or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer was 4 April 2024.



DS Smith said it remains in an offer period in accordance with the rules of the Code. The Group is continuing discussions with Mondi regarding the combination.



